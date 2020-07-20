3168 Shiloh Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

3168 Shiloh Court, Halethorpe, MD , 3 bdrm/1 bath townhome for rent with stainless steel appliances, new combo washer/dryer in home, freshly painted, and new carpet throughout. Close to major highways for easy commute in Baltimore and surrounding areas. $1285/mo, all utilities (BGE and water) to be paid by tenant. Absolutely no smoking in home and pets on case by case basis. Please note, additional deposit for pet is required. Minimum household income - 45k depending on credit and employment history. Security deposit is equivalent to 1 month's rent. There is a move in/move out fee of $100.



Showings by appointment only. Please see link for additional details and application. Application fee is $45.00. https://www.avail.co/l/116731



Additional questions, please email 3168ShilohCourt@gmail.com or call 301-648-6598. Serious inquiries only. Property status is accurate and available. Housing vouchers are accepted.