Lansdowne, MD
3168 Shiloh Ct
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:13 AM

3168 Shiloh Ct

3168 Shiloh Court · No Longer Available
Location

3168 Shiloh Court, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3168 Shiloh Court, Halethorpe, MD , 3 bdrm/1 bath townhome for rent with stainless steel appliances, new combo washer/dryer in home, freshly painted, and new carpet throughout. Close to major highways for easy commute in Baltimore and surrounding areas. $1285/mo, all utilities (BGE and water) to be paid by tenant. Absolutely no smoking in home and pets on case by case basis. Please note, additional deposit for pet is required. Minimum household income - 45k depending on credit and employment history. Security deposit is equivalent to 1 month's rent. There is a move in/move out fee of $100.

Showings by appointment only. Please see link for additional details and application. Application fee is $45.00. https://www.avail.co/l/116731

Additional questions, please email 3168ShilohCourt@gmail.com or call 301-648-6598. Serious inquiries only. Property status is accurate and available. Housing vouchers are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

