Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Youll love this 2 level end unit TH in established Patapsco Terrace community. Laminent flooring on the main level with open living and dining area. The kitchen opens up to fenced in back yard with convenient parking pad. DOG FRIENDLY!!! The bedrooms are on the upper level with original hardwood flooring. Great location! Within minutes to I-695, I-95, Balto/Wash Pkwy and downtown Baltimore.