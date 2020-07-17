7716 GREYMONT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

The landlord has spared no expense! New hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Half-bath on the main level and large full bathroom on the second level. The 3-bed, 1.5 bath has all new appliances to include a washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs. The home offers an oversized driveway large enough to accommodate three vehicles. The backyard is fenced and provides a large grassy area for all your desired outdoor activities. Rental requirements: Combined rental income three times the monthly rent, minimum credit score of 700, no smoking, no pets and no prior evictions or landlord tenant issues. Rental applications can be completed online, $52 per person. Anyone 18 years or older will need to complete an application.