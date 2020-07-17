All apartments in Landover
7716 GREYMONT STREET
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

7716 GREYMONT STREET

7716 Greymont Street · (240) 765-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7716 Greymont Street, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Property Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The landlord has spared no expense! New hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Half-bath on the main level and large full bathroom on the second level. The 3-bed, 1.5 bath has all new appliances to include a washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs. The home offers an oversized driveway large enough to accommodate three vehicles. The backyard is fenced and provides a large grassy area for all your desired outdoor activities. Rental requirements: Combined rental income three times the monthly rent, minimum credit score of 700, no smoking, no pets and no prior evictions or landlord tenant issues. Rental applications can be completed online, $52 per person. Anyone 18 years or older will need to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have any available units?
7716 GREYMONT STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have?
Some of 7716 GREYMONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 GREYMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7716 GREYMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 GREYMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7716 GREYMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET offer parking?
No, 7716 GREYMONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7716 GREYMONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 7716 GREYMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 7716 GREYMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7716 GREYMONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 GREYMONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7716 GREYMONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
