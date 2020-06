Amenities

Rent Special! $500 Credit towards 2nd month's rent!Cute & Cozy 2 lvl condo includes 2 full baths with upgraded ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen w/ built in microwave, shiny hardwood floors, Washer & Dryer and more. The Master Bedroom sits on its own level. Central location close proximity to metro, bus line, and beltway. Strong Rental History a MUST! Min Income Requirement of $47,000. Sorry no pets.