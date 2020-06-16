6944 HAWTHORNE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit townhome. This former model home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen includes maple cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The second level master suite is carpeted along with the stairs. The suite has a master bathroom and two window seats with a spacious reach-in closet. This home is located in Kent Village, a gated community, with plenty of yard space and parking. A12 Bus route and Landover metro station nearby. Community center within walking distance as well as a shopping center. Minutes away from Redskins FedEx Field. Additional photos to come!