Landover, MD
6944 HAWTHORNE STREET
Last updated May 31 2019 at 12:16 PM

6944 HAWTHORNE STREET

6944 Hawthorne Street · (410) 599-8323
Location

6944 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit townhome. This former model home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen includes maple cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The second level master suite is carpeted along with the stairs. The suite has a master bathroom and two window seats with a spacious reach-in closet. This home is located in Kent Village, a gated community, with plenty of yard space and parking. A12 Bus route and Landover metro station nearby. Community center within walking distance as well as a shopping center. Minutes away from Redskins FedEx Field. Additional photos to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have any available units?
6944 HAWTHORNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have?
Some of 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6944 HAWTHORNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET does offer parking.
Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have a pool?
No, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6944 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
