Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:32 AM

6924 Hawthorne St

6924 Hawthorne Street · (301) 685-1250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6924 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please click here to apply

This charming END UNIT 3 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, three bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
BRAND NEW carpet and FRESHLY painted!!
One full bathroom is located upstairs and half bath on the main level.
The kitchen features granite counters modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Added touches include a hanging wine glass/wine holder and custom track lighting.
SECURITY ALARM/CAMERA system included with cameras on both sides of home. Monitoring package is tenant choice and responsiblity.
Enjoy view from multiple windows throughout the home, and host quiet dinners in the dining area located next to the open kitchen. Parking in front or back with access to the home either way.

This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Hawthorne St have any available units?
6924 Hawthorne St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6924 Hawthorne St have?
Some of 6924 Hawthorne St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Hawthorne St currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Hawthorne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Hawthorne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6924 Hawthorne St is pet friendly.
Does 6924 Hawthorne St offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Hawthorne St offers parking.
Does 6924 Hawthorne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6924 Hawthorne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Hawthorne St have a pool?
No, 6924 Hawthorne St does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Hawthorne St have accessible units?
No, 6924 Hawthorne St does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Hawthorne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6924 Hawthorne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6924 Hawthorne St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6924 Hawthorne St has units with air conditioning.
