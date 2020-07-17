6924 Hawthorne St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming END UNIT 3 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, three bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

BRAND NEW carpet and FRESHLY painted!!

One full bathroom is located upstairs and half bath on the main level.

The kitchen features granite counters modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Added touches include a hanging wine glass/wine holder and custom track lighting.

SECURITY ALARM/CAMERA system included with cameras on both sides of home. Monitoring package is tenant choice and responsiblity.

Enjoy view from multiple windows throughout the home, and host quiet dinners in the dining area located next to the open kitchen. Parking in front or back with access to the home either way.



