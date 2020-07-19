House on end of the street in Landover. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Landlord is requesting 600 min credit score with 2 years of work and rental history. NO prior evictions or pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have any available units?
6104 OTIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 6104 OTIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6104 OTIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 OTIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 OTIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET offer parking?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have a pool?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.