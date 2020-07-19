All apartments in Landover
6104 OTIS STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6104 OTIS STREET

6104 Otis St · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Otis St, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House on end of the street in Landover. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Landlord is requesting 600 min credit score with 2 years of work and rental history. NO prior evictions or pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 OTIS STREET have any available units?
6104 OTIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 6104 OTIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6104 OTIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 OTIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 OTIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET offer parking?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have a pool?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 OTIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6104 OTIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
