Home
/
Landover, MD
/
3725 POGONIA CT #6F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3725 POGONIA CT #6F

3725 Pogonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Pogonia Court, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Warm and Inviting semi detached townhome with plenty of natural light. Hard floors on main level. Gas Fireplace, full size washer/dryer. 1st level consists of living room, dining room and family room adjacent to the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining on the rear deck. This home has adequate storage and plenty of closet space. Convenient to New Carrollton Metro, route 50 and BWI Parkway. Application must be completed online via Long and Foster website. Any adult 18 years of age or older residing in the house must complete a separate application. Open house Sunday 2/24 1-3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have any available units?
3725 POGONIA CT #6F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have?
Some of 3725 POGONIA CT #6F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 POGONIA CT #6F currently offering any rent specials?
3725 POGONIA CT #6F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 POGONIA CT #6F pet-friendly?
No, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F offer parking?
Yes, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F offers parking.
Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have a pool?
No, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F does not have a pool.
Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have accessible units?
No, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F has units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 POGONIA CT #6F have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 POGONIA CT #6F does not have units with air conditioning.
