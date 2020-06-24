3725 POGONIA CT #6F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Warm and Inviting semi detached townhome with plenty of natural light. Hard floors on main level. Gas Fireplace, full size washer/dryer. 1st level consists of living room, dining room and family room adjacent to the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining on the rear deck. This home has adequate storage and plenty of closet space. Convenient to New Carrollton Metro, route 50 and BWI Parkway. Application must be completed online via Long and Foster website. Any adult 18 years of age or older residing in the house must complete a separate application. Open house Sunday 2/24 1-3