3516 65TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave bathtub

Welcome to 3516 65th Ave. a luxurious townhouse three levels of living hardwood floors and all three levels featuring a three bedroom 2 1/2 bath interior unit the master bedroom is large with a sitting area including double sinks and soaking tub in the basement, This unit has NO garage. you have a wreck room and a storage room as a separate unit conveniently located between 95 5295 and shopping areas and restaurants. NO PETS. Join us for an open house on Wednesday between 6 to 6:30 pm and Sunday from 11:30 am to 12:00pm