All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 3516 65TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
3516 65TH AVENUE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

3516 65TH AVENUE

3516 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3516 65th Avenue, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 3516 65th Ave. a luxurious townhouse three levels of living hardwood floors and all three levels featuring a three bedroom 2 1/2 bath interior unit the master bedroom is large with a sitting area including double sinks and soaking tub in the basement, This unit has NO garage. you have a wreck room and a storage room as a separate unit conveniently located between 95 5295 and shopping areas and restaurants. NO PETS. Join us for an open house on Wednesday between 6 to 6:30 pm and Sunday from 11:30 am to 12:00pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 65TH AVENUE have any available units?
3516 65TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 3516 65TH AVENUE have?
Some of 3516 65TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 65TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3516 65TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 65TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3516 65TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 3516 65TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3516 65TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3516 65TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 65TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 65TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3516 65TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3516 65TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3516 65TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 65TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 65TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 65TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 65TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia