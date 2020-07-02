Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex in Hyattsville!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout - Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances - Large living room and spacious bedrooms - Washer and Dryer in Unit - Central heat and air - Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a fenced in backyard - Pets considered with additional deposit - Vouchers welcome!
Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have any available units?
2202 Tuemmler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have?
Some of 2202 Tuemmler Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Tuemmler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Tuemmler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Tuemmler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Tuemmler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave offer parking?
No, 2202 Tuemmler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 Tuemmler Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have a pool?
No, 2202 Tuemmler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have accessible units?
No, 2202 Tuemmler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Tuemmler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Tuemmler Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2202 Tuemmler Ave has units with air conditioning.
