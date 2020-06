Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded lighting . This property is ideal for entertaining with a brick patio, and huge side yard and back yard.