Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1772 Village Green Dr

1772 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Village Green Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 $1450 - 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom/washer and dryer - Property Id: 151163

Awesome home for an awesome family. When I enter the property, the first thing you will notice is the fresh paint and carpet throughout. You will have access to your own washer/dryer. Upstairs are the 2 nice size bedrooms with walk in closets. Also upstairs is the family bathroom which is clean and ready for you and your family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151163p
Property Id 151163

(RLNE5117853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 Village Green Dr have any available units?
1772 Village Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 1772 Village Green Dr have?
Some of 1772 Village Green Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 Village Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Village Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Village Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1772 Village Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1772 Village Green Dr offer parking?
No, 1772 Village Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1772 Village Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1772 Village Green Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Village Green Dr have a pool?
No, 1772 Village Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1772 Village Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 1772 Village Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Village Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1772 Village Green Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1772 Village Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1772 Village Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
