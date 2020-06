1606 ROOSEVELT AVE

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION---NEW IMPROVED PRICE FOR THIS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE DMV---NEED A HOME? LOOK NO FURTHER--EASY RENTAL.... FULLY AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. MOVE IN THIS WEEK......LANDLORD IS LOOKING FOR A LONG TERM TENANT. THIS NICE---1 LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM HOME IS WAITING FOR YOU! NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN. KITCHEN, DINING ROOM COMBINED WITH LIVING ROOM 1 FULL BATH, FENCED FRONT YARD, SPACIOUS REAR YARD WITH A NICE SHED, RECENTLY PAINTED AND NEW FLOORING. WAITING FOR YOU!!!!! --WORK STILL IN PROGRESS---YOU CAN MAKE IT YOUR OWN. THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED. PROFESSIONAL LANDLORD... LOOK NO FURTHER, CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ROUTE 50, THE BELTWAY, METRO, BUS LINE, CAPITOL HEIGHTS, SEAT PLEASANT, DC LINE, SHOPPING AND MORE, CALL TODAY!!!!!! MOVE IN TOMORROW. TRULY A MUST SEE!!!