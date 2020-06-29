Rent Calculator
Last updated December 23 2019 at 8:08 AM
612 Lisle Dr
612 Lisle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
612 Lisle Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
$850- Large 1 Bedroom for rent.
Shared bath Lake Arbor near Largo Town Center Metro. Easy commute toWashington D.C.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Lisle Dr have any available units?
612 Lisle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Arbor, MD
.
Is 612 Lisle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
612 Lisle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Lisle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 612 Lisle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor
.
Does 612 Lisle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 612 Lisle Dr offers parking.
Does 612 Lisle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Lisle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Lisle Dr have a pool?
No, 612 Lisle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 612 Lisle Dr have accessible units?
No, 612 Lisle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Lisle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Lisle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Lisle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Lisle Dr has units with air conditioning.
