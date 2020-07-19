1707 Sahara Ln

Amenities
Spacious Walkout Basement apartment - Property Id: 98049
Available immediately in Bowie Maryland. Walkout Basement with private entrance. Basement apartment, move in ready, 2 spacious bed rooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, kitchen, free WiFi. Recently renovated, fresh paint. $1500/month. Address 1707 Sahara lane, Bowie Maryland 20721. Call Glory for more information and showing 2408996083.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98049
Property Id 98049
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4675635)