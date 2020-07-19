1707 Sahara Ln

Amenities

Available immediately in Bowie Maryland. Walkout Basement with private entrance. Basement apartment, move in ready, 2 spacious bed rooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, kitchen, free WiFi. Recently renovated, fresh paint. $1500/month. Address 1707 Sahara lane, Bowie Maryland 20721. Call Glory for more information and showing 2408996083.

No Dogs Allowed



