Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 Sahara Ln

1707 Sahara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Sahara Lane, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious Walkout Basement apartment - Property Id: 98049

Available immediately in Bowie Maryland. Walkout Basement with private entrance. Basement apartment, move in ready, 2 spacious bed rooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, kitchen, free WiFi. Recently renovated, fresh paint. $1500/month. Address 1707 Sahara lane, Bowie Maryland 20721. Call Glory for more information and showing 2408996083.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98049
Property Id 98049

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4675635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Sahara Ln have any available units?
1707 Sahara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1707 Sahara Ln have?
Some of 1707 Sahara Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Sahara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Sahara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Sahara Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Sahara Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1707 Sahara Ln offer parking?
No, 1707 Sahara Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Sahara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Sahara Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Sahara Ln have a pool?
No, 1707 Sahara Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Sahara Ln have accessible units?
No, 1707 Sahara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Sahara Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Sahara Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Sahara Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Sahara Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
