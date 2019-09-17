All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
938 PINE FOREST LN #1707
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

938 PINE FOREST LN #1707

938 Pine Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

938 Pine Forest Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy a Relaxed Lifestyle-Fabulous living. No exterior maintenance so just kick back when you get home.This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spacious Home offers an Open Den with access to a next comfy deck. The Large Master Suite has plenty of closet space, and offers a private bath with soak Tub and double vanity. More features include Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Fireplace, New Carpet, Washer & Dryer, Plenty of Storage and Garage Parking. This is an ideal location - right off route 202, Largo Rd, with quick access to beltway 495 and other major routes for quick access to Washington, D.C., Virginia, Silver Spring, Annapolis, shopping, entertainment, dining and more.. Application(s) submitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have any available units?
938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have?
Some of 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 currently offering any rent specials?
938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 pet-friendly?
No, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 offer parking?
Yes, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 offers parking.
Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have a pool?
No, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 does not have a pool.
Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have accessible units?
No, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 does not have accessible units.
Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 PINE FOREST LN #1707 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kettering 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKettering Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kettering Apartments with ParkingKettering Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kettering Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MD
Fort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University