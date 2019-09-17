938 PINE FOREST LN #1707

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy a Relaxed Lifestyle-Fabulous living. No exterior maintenance so just kick back when you get home.This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spacious Home offers an Open Den with access to a next comfy deck. The Large Master Suite has plenty of closet space, and offers a private bath with soak Tub and double vanity. More features include Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Fireplace, New Carpet, Washer & Dryer, Plenty of Storage and Garage Parking. This is an ideal location - right off route 202, Largo Rd, with quick access to beltway 495 and other major routes for quick access to Washington, D.C., Virginia, Silver Spring, Annapolis, shopping, entertainment, dining and more.. Application(s) submitted.