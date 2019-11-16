All apartments in Kettering
Kettering, MD
501 CRANSTON AVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

501 CRANSTON AVE

501 Cranston Ave · No Longer Available
Location

501 Cranston Ave, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious basement apartment with over 2000 square feet located in a very large brand new single family home in a guard gated community, separate/private entrance, unit has 9 foot ceilings, 2 bedrooms, walk in closet and private bathroom. Everything is new: refrigerator, countertop cooktop, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, carpet and ceiling fan. Private driveway parking space included. Cable and housekeeping services available as an additional option. Unit available furnished or unfurnished. Tennis, gym, restaurant, walking trails among the many amenities this community has to offer!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 CRANSTON AVE have any available units?
501 CRANSTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 501 CRANSTON AVE have?
Some of 501 CRANSTON AVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 CRANSTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
501 CRANSTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 CRANSTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 501 CRANSTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 501 CRANSTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 501 CRANSTON AVE offers parking.
Does 501 CRANSTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 CRANSTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 CRANSTON AVE have a pool?
No, 501 CRANSTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 501 CRANSTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 501 CRANSTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 CRANSTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 CRANSTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 CRANSTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 CRANSTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
