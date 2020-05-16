401 Rifton Court.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XegrFSznYn1



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in The Beautiful Oak Creek Community. Experience Living Behind the Gate With Large Master Suite, Spacious Living Room with FIrePlace, Large Family Style Kitchen, Large Bedrooms, Huge Basement, 2 Car Garage and Much More... This Home is Located Within a Cul De Sac with Backside Facing The Woods. Features Include: Granite CounterTop, Plenty of Natural Lighting, Hardwood Floor and Wall to Wall Carpet, Crown Molding, Parks and Jogging Trails, Private Community with Lots of Amenities Included such as Golf, 24 Hour Security, Country Club, Restaurant, Community Pool and Landscape included.