All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like
401 Rifton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
401 Rifton Court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:45 AM

401 Rifton Court

401 Rifton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

401 Rifton Court, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XegrFSznYn1

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in The Beautiful Oak Creek Community. Experience Living Behind the Gate With Large Master Suite, Spacious Living Room with FIrePlace, Large Family Style Kitchen, Large Bedrooms, Huge Basement, 2 Car Garage and Much More... This Home is Located Within a Cul De Sac with Backside Facing The Woods. Features Include: Granite CounterTop, Plenty of Natural Lighting, Hardwood Floor and Wall to Wall Carpet, Crown Molding, Parks and Jogging Trails, Private Community with Lots of Amenities Included such as Golf, 24 Hour Security, Country Club, Restaurant, Community Pool and Landscape included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 Rifton Court have any available units?
401 Rifton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 401 Rifton Court have?
Some of 401 Rifton Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Rifton Court currently offering any rent specials?
401 Rifton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Rifton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Rifton Court is pet friendly.
Does 401 Rifton Court offer parking?
Yes, 401 Rifton Court offers parking.
Does 401 Rifton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Rifton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Rifton Court have a pool?
Yes, 401 Rifton Court has a pool.
Does 401 Rifton Court have accessible units?
No, 401 Rifton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Rifton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Rifton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Rifton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Rifton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kettering 2 BedroomsKettering Apartments with BalconyKettering Apartments with GarageKettering Apartments with GymKettering Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityHoward Community CollegeJohns Hopkins University