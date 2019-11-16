205 CASTLETON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool table extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool table

Want to enjoy city chic living in homespun charm, oh so close to Prince Georges Community College,Largo Town Center, Metro and Bus Service? Urban sophisticates love this smart three bedroom, contemporary loaded with bold colors, and all the trendy upgrades. Behind the brick exterior, the feeling is open and modern with custom columns, recessed lights, granite counters, built in wine rack, center island,and a breakfast bar. Need plenty of closet space and extra storage? Space is not a problem in this thoroughly modern home. Pool table is yours to enjoy, also.