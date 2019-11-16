All apartments in Kettering
205 CASTLETON PLACE

205 Castleton Place · No Longer Available
Location

205 Castleton Place, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool table
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool table
Want to enjoy city chic living in homespun charm, oh so close to Prince Georges Community College,Largo Town Center, Metro and Bus Service? Urban sophisticates love this smart three bedroom, contemporary loaded with bold colors, and all the trendy upgrades. Behind the brick exterior, the feeling is open and modern with custom columns, recessed lights, granite counters, built in wine rack, center island,and a breakfast bar. Need plenty of closet space and extra storage? Space is not a problem in this thoroughly modern home. Pool table is yours to enjoy, also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have any available units?
205 CASTLETON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have?
Some of 205 CASTLETON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 CASTLETON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
205 CASTLETON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 CASTLETON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 205 CASTLETON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE offer parking?
No, 205 CASTLETON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 CASTLETON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have a pool?
No, 205 CASTLETON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 205 CASTLETON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 CASTLETON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 CASTLETON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 CASTLETON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

