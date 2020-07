Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Pending application *** 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse condo is renovated in 2018, laminate flooring in living room, new counter tops in the kitchen with beautiful back splash, stainless steel appliances, tiled kitchen floor is a must see. Washer and dryer is on the main floor. You won't be disappointed with this one,