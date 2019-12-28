11002 Trafton Ct

Amenities
Big 3BR Detached House with Huge Yard!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you This big three-bedroom detached house waiting for you to make it your next home! Main level has a large living room, separate dining room w/access to carport, and eat-in kitchen. 2nd level has huge master suite w/full bath, large 2nd bedroom, 3rd medium sized bedroom, and full bath. Lower level is a walkout basement with a really big family/recreation room including fireplace and half bath. Additional huge sub-basement that is unfinished but could make great extra storage space! Property has enormous backyard that makes great entertainment space! Located close to I-95 and shopping. Owner qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $64k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. request tour through link. Questions?... Text/call Brian at 202-431-5256.
(RLNE5389506)