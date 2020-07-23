144 Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD with hardwood floors
"Now, a recent study from cardiologists at the University of Maryland has shown that laughter may have a beneficial effect on the heart." -- Allen Klein
With a population of 12,564 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, this town is famous for its wonderful neighborhoods and prestigious opportunities. Most Kemp Mill city apartments rent from month to month, and some even include utilities that may save you some serious cash. Kemp Mill has one of the higher costs of living in Maryland, but every penny you spend will be worth it for the amenities and the area. Don't worry though; once your search for apartments is over and you're settled into your new place, you'll be more than happy you took the leap to move into this beautiful little Maryland town. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kemp Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.