144 Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kemp Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
South Four Corners
10010 Quinby St
10010 Quinby Street, Kemp Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2047 sqft
Spacious Colonial Close to METRO - Welcome to this lovely colonial close to the Forest Glen Metro and Sligo Creek Park with hiker/biker trails. Handsome wood floors throughout main level. Freshly painted throughout.

1 Unit Available
11613 Kemp Mill Rd
11613 Kemp Mill Road, Kemp Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1852 sqft
11613 Kemp Mill Rd Available 08/31/20 Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Silver Spring! - Huge 4 Bed/2 Full 2 Half Bath Single Family Home in Silver Spring! First floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room

1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
Results within 1 mile of Kemp Mill

1 Unit Available
Woodmoor
10626 S Dunmoor Dr
10626 South Dunmoor Drive, Four Corners, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10626 S Dunmoor Dr Available 09/01/20 Cozy and Sunny Cape Cod in Silver Spring's popular WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Welcome home to your adorable Woodmoor cape. This fantastic home boasts four bedrooms and two full baths.

1 Unit Available
12908 New Hampshire Ave
12908 New Hampshire Avenue, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2624 sqft
Spacious two-story Colonial with four bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, and high end finishes including wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and glassed in sun room to enjoy year-round.

1 Unit Available
1955 SEMINARY ROAD
1955 Seminary Road, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2324 sqft
Beautiful single family house available for rent in Montgomery County! First level has gleaming hardwood floors! Gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and huge island for entertaining! Oversized master suite with attached bath!

1 Unit Available
9900 BLUNDON DRIVE
9900 Blundon Drive, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
775 sqft
Location, location, location! Walk to Metro, minutes to 495, downtown Silver Spring, Sligo Creek Park, DC, Bethesda and all the hot spots. Affordable Condo in convenient Silver Spring, MD Location.

1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE
1711 Alberti Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1122 sqft
Enjoy a fully furnished, historic farmhouse on a large private lot. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors and classic moldings throughout.

1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.

1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
13605 WINDY MEADOW LANE
13605 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2824 sqft
Exceptional home w/ hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, huge island, SS Appliances, recessed lights, 2 car garage parking, fully finished basement with full bath, large bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom w/ separate soaking tub &

1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4129 sqft
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Kemp Mill
5 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,707
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
822 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1121 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
24 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,628
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
17 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,609
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,420
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
7 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,415
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
583 sqft
This controlled-access community is near Downtown D.C. It's on the bus line. Apartments offer large windows with beautiful views and hardwood floors. On-site laundry facilities and parking available.
26 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
21 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,463
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,558
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
18 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,705
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,823
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,538
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
City Guide for Kemp Mill, MD

"Now, a recent study from cardiologists at the University of Maryland has shown that laughter may have a beneficial effect on the heart." -- Allen Klein

With a population of 12,564 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, this town is famous for its wonderful neighborhoods and prestigious opportunities. Most Kemp Mill city apartments rent from month to month, and some even include utilities that may save you some serious cash. Kemp Mill has one of the higher costs of living in Maryland, but every penny you spend will be worth it for the amenities and the area. Don't worry though; once your search for apartments is over and you're settled into your new place, you'll be more than happy you took the leap to move into this beautiful little Maryland town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kemp Mill, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kemp Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

