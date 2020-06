Amenities

Very cozy detached house located close to four corners in Silver Spring. This home features Hardwood floors in all 3 Bedrooms and living/dining room, finished basement with a bedroom and laundry room. External features include a large fenced backyard, storage unit, and driveway/off-street parking. Easy access to Beltway 95/495 and Route 29. The property is minutes away from downtown Silver Spring and Wheaton Mall. An ideal location for an easy commute to work in the DMV area