701 Philadelphia Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Text PHILLY to 443.315.2274 for additional information.



The final touches will be completed this week and pictures to follow.



Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated and cozy, 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in Joppa. The home has a large back yard and is located on 0.25 acres that backs to woods. Close to US 40 and I-95. Details are as follows:



- Main Level: Eat-In kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and a BONUS sunroom.

- Second Floor: Two bedrooms and a full bathroom, a separate office room (no closet), and a large storage closet.

- Refinished hardwood throughout the first floor

- New carpet on the second floor

- Laundry room with hookups provided in the basement

- Central air conditioning and heat

- Large yard with driveway

- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.