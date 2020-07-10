All apartments in Joppatowne
420 Haverhill Road

420 Haverhill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

420 Haverhill Rd, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in Joppa Maryland This beautiful house located in Joppa features nice big rooms with plenty of space. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This house has wall to wall carpet in each room. Features a nice kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. It has a dishwasher, surface electric stove, built in oven and fridge. The basement is finished with a nice fireplace. An added garage to keep your cars safe from the weather. Big backyard with patio for entertaining friends. This house is must see! $45 app fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Haverhill Road have any available units?
420 Haverhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 420 Haverhill Road have?
Some of 420 Haverhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Haverhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
420 Haverhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Haverhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 420 Haverhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 420 Haverhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 420 Haverhill Road offers parking.
Does 420 Haverhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Haverhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Haverhill Road have a pool?
No, 420 Haverhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 420 Haverhill Road have accessible units?
No, 420 Haverhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Haverhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Haverhill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Haverhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Haverhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

