420 Haverhill Road

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in Joppa Maryland This beautiful house located in Joppa features nice big rooms with plenty of space. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This house has wall to wall carpet in each room. Features a nice kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. It has a dishwasher, surface electric stove, built in oven and fridge. The basement is finished with a nice fireplace. An added garage to keep your cars safe from the weather. Big backyard with patio for entertaining friends. This house is must see! $45 app fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.