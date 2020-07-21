All apartments in Joppatowne
307 Burnside Ct.
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

307 Burnside Ct.

307 Burnside Court · No Longer Available
Location

307 Burnside Court, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
307 Burnside Ct- Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house. - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.

FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF MARCH.
Large light and bright living room with new carpet and decorative fireplace. Off the living room is a large dining room with laminate flooring. Perfect for that get together with friends and family. There is also a half bath on the first floor. There is a new kitchen with light cabinets and stainless appliances. Electric stove, refrigerator, built in microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a door that leads to the large back yard. Second floor has a large Master bedroom with a walk in closet and full bathroom with stand up shower. There are 3 other large bedrooms and full bath as well. Basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. Washer/Dryer hook ups on first floor in the laundry room. Available Now $1575/ Month + Utilities.

(RLNE2896053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Burnside Ct. have any available units?
307 Burnside Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 307 Burnside Ct. have?
Some of 307 Burnside Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Burnside Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
307 Burnside Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Burnside Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Burnside Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 307 Burnside Ct. offer parking?
No, 307 Burnside Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 307 Burnside Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Burnside Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Burnside Ct. have a pool?
No, 307 Burnside Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 307 Burnside Ct. have accessible units?
No, 307 Burnside Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Burnside Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Burnside Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Burnside Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Burnside Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
