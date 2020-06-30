Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

306 Barksdale Road Available 12/10/19 4 Bedroom SFH in Joppa - Available on December 10th! 4 bedroom single family home in Joppa boasts a huge fenced yard with a covered patio and garden area. The cozy living room offers warm wood floors, a brick accent wall, and fireplace. A fully-equipped kitchen provides ceramic tile floors and plenty of cabinet space and leads to a separate dining room with wood floors and a huge picture window for tons of natural light. The main level is completed with two bedrooms and a bath with two additional bedrooms and full bath on the upper level.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



