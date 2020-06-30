All apartments in Joppatowne
Find more places like 306 Barksdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joppatowne, MD
/
306 Barksdale Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

306 Barksdale Road

306 Barksdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Joppatowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 Barksdale Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
306 Barksdale Road Available 12/10/19 4 Bedroom SFH in Joppa - Available on December 10th! 4 bedroom single family home in Joppa boasts a huge fenced yard with a covered patio and garden area. The cozy living room offers warm wood floors, a brick accent wall, and fireplace. A fully-equipped kitchen provides ceramic tile floors and plenty of cabinet space and leads to a separate dining room with wood floors and a huge picture window for tons of natural light. The main level is completed with two bedrooms and a bath with two additional bedrooms and full bath on the upper level.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2370650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Barksdale Road have any available units?
306 Barksdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 306 Barksdale Road have?
Some of 306 Barksdale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Barksdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
306 Barksdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Barksdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Barksdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 306 Barksdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 306 Barksdale Road offers parking.
Does 306 Barksdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Barksdale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Barksdale Road have a pool?
No, 306 Barksdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 306 Barksdale Road have accessible units?
No, 306 Barksdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Barksdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Barksdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Barksdale Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Barksdale Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd
Joppatowne, MD 21085

Similar Pages

Joppatowne 1 BedroomsJoppatowne 2 Bedrooms
Joppatowne Apartments with Washer-DryerJoppatowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Joppatowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PALanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDEast York, PAMillersville, PARiverside, MD
Red Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNorth East, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MDWrightsville, PAFulton, MDStevensville, MDFerndale, MDChester, MDShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University