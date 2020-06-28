21 OLD SOUND ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous waterfront townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths for rent in the sought after community of Rumsey Island in Joppa. Wide open floor plan with LR/DR combo and outstanding kitchen and breakfast area. Huge Master BR/Master bath features a full covered balcony/deck. Huge deck off the back of the home for dining & entertaining outdoors with a breath taking view of the water. This home also features it's own private boat slip & lift. There is nothing left to do but move in!