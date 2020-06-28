All apartments in Joppatowne
Home
/
Joppatowne, MD
/
21 OLD SOUND ROAD
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

21 OLD SOUND ROAD

21 Old Sound Road · No Longer Available
Location

21 Old Sound Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous waterfront townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths for rent in the sought after community of Rumsey Island in Joppa. Wide open floor plan with LR/DR combo and outstanding kitchen and breakfast area. Huge Master BR/Master bath features a full covered balcony/deck. Huge deck off the back of the home for dining & entertaining outdoors with a breath taking view of the water. This home also features it's own private boat slip & lift. There is nothing left to do but move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have any available units?
21 OLD SOUND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have?
Some of 21 OLD SOUND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 OLD SOUND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
21 OLD SOUND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 OLD SOUND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD offer parking?
No, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have a pool?
No, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 OLD SOUND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
