Gorgeous waterfront townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths for rent in the sought after community of Rumsey Island in Joppa. Wide open floor plan with LR/DR combo and outstanding kitchen and breakfast area. Huge Master BR/Master bath features a full covered balcony/deck. Huge deck off the back of the home for dining & entertaining outdoors with a breath taking view of the water. This home also features it's own private boat slip & lift. There is nothing left to do but move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have any available units?
21 OLD SOUND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 21 OLD SOUND ROAD have?
Some of 21 OLD SOUND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 OLD SOUND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
21 OLD SOUND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.