Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground bbq/grill trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly courtyard dog park internet access

Imagine an affordable, established community with a WALK TO METRO location surrounded with beautiful landscaped lawns for leisurely strolls and park benches for your enjoyment. Think of apartment homes with great features such as modern kitchens, large rooms, walk-in closets, plus electric and gas INCLUDED!



NORTH POINTE APARTMENT HOMES offers everything you could want. A lush, green setting with a great value, an excellent location with quick access to East West Highway, I-495, the Mall at Prince George's and College Park, and close to shopping, banks and the post office. We also offer short-term leases ( 2 to 12 Months). Best yet, you can easily walk across the street to the West Hyattsville Metro Station! Find your place! Home awaits you at North Pointe!