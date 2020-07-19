All apartments in Hyattsville
Find more places like 5712 30th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
5712 30th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5712 30th Ave

5712 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hyattsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5712 30th Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR 2BA House with Big Backyard. Close to West Hyattsville Metro. - Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath house just minutes to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Available now.

The Area:
Half a mile from the West Hyattsville Metro Station an easy 10 minute walk or 2 minute drive. Quiet neighborhood near playgrounds, schools, and shopping. Close to PG Plaza mall, as well as shops in West Hyattsville (incl. Aldi's grocery store) and the Hyattsville Arts District along Route 1/Baltimore Ave. A 10 minute drive to University of Maryland campus. Easy parking on the street.

The House:
Well-maintained single-family house. Hardwood floors. Open living room and dining area. Two big bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor. Partially-finished basement with full bathroom and new washer/dryer. (No bedrooms/sleeping permitted in the basement.) House has central a/c and heat.

Large, fenced backyard and smaller front yard are great for the kids and for entertaining. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Rent is $1,700/month. Security deposit is $1,700. Utilities are not included.

To arrange a time to visit, or if you have any questions, please contact Daniel via this website or at (301) 909-8128.

(RLNE2203922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 30th Ave have any available units?
5712 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 30th Ave have?
Some of 5712 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5712 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5712 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 5712 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5712 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5712 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 5712 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5712 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5712 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr
Hyattsville, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Hyattsville 1 BedroomsHyattsville 2 Bedrooms
Hyattsville Apartments with ParkingHyattsville Pet Friendly Places
Hyattsville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College