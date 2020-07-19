5712 30th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR 2BA House with Big Backyard. Close to West Hyattsville Metro. - Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath house just minutes to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Available now.



The Area:

Half a mile from the West Hyattsville Metro Station an easy 10 minute walk or 2 minute drive. Quiet neighborhood near playgrounds, schools, and shopping. Close to PG Plaza mall, as well as shops in West Hyattsville (incl. Aldi's grocery store) and the Hyattsville Arts District along Route 1/Baltimore Ave. A 10 minute drive to University of Maryland campus. Easy parking on the street.



The House:

Well-maintained single-family house. Hardwood floors. Open living room and dining area. Two big bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor. Partially-finished basement with full bathroom and new washer/dryer. (No bedrooms/sleeping permitted in the basement.) House has central a/c and heat.



Large, fenced backyard and smaller front yard are great for the kids and for entertaining. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.



Rent is $1,700/month. Security deposit is $1,700. Utilities are not included.



To arrange a time to visit, or if you have any questions, please contact Daniel via this website or at (301) 909-8128.



(RLNE2203922)