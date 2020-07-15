All apartments in Hyattsville
5638 46TH PLACE.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

5638 46TH PLACE

5638 46th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5638 46th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful three level townhouse located in the heart of the Hyattsville Arts District. Lower level features a 2 car tandem garage. Community courtyard views can be found from the living room and hardwood floors are laid throughout the main level. The upper level secondary bedrooms consist of wall to wall carpet and comfortable sized closets. A full bath and separate laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer are shared between the two bedrooms. The master bedroom encompasses the entire third floor and features a walk out balcony. The Arts District is home to local retail including Moms Organic, Bus Boys and Poets, and Sugar Vault Dessert to name a few. Conveniently located within 10 minutes from the Hyattsville metro and Riverdale Marc station. Non-refundable $45/pp application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5638 46TH PLACE have any available units?
5638 46TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 46TH PLACE have?
Some of 5638 46TH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 46TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5638 46TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 46TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5638 46TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 5638 46TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5638 46TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 5638 46TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5638 46TH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 46TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 5638 46TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5638 46TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5638 46TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 46TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5638 46TH PLACE has units with dishwashers.

