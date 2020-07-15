5638 46TH PLACE.

Amenities

Beautiful three level townhouse located in the heart of the Hyattsville Arts District. Lower level features a 2 car tandem garage. Community courtyard views can be found from the living room and hardwood floors are laid throughout the main level. The upper level secondary bedrooms consist of wall to wall carpet and comfortable sized closets. A full bath and separate laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer are shared between the two bedrooms. The master bedroom encompasses the entire third floor and features a walk out balcony. The Arts District is home to local retail including Moms Organic, Bus Boys and Poets, and Sugar Vault Dessert to name a few. Conveniently located within 10 minutes from the Hyattsville metro and Riverdale Marc station. Non-refundable $45/pp application fee