Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
5611 44TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5611 44TH AVENUE

5611 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5611 44th Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immediate possession! 4 level town in the Arts District. Hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters, 42 in. cabinets & black appliances. Each bedroom has a private bath! Owner suite, full bath, Studio, laundry & exit to roof deck on 4th level. Zoned HVAC. Amenity loaded Art District community featuring gym, pool & more! Walking distance to clothing store, nail salon, Tara Thai, Spice 6 Modern Indian, Chipoltle's Franklins, Vigilante Coffee Shop, BusBoys & Poets & Metro station. Within 1-2 miles Streetcar 82 Brewing Co, Pizzeria Paradiso, Three Brothers, Blandensburg Waterfront Park & Magruder Park. Also nearby, Whole Foods, Safeway & Wegmans. You can take the shuttle from the Art District to the Mall, and Metro station. Ideal for staff or faculty, minutes to the University of Maryland. Remodeled Mall at Prince Georges. Close to it the heart of Hyattsville - Pets case by case. $400 Non Refundable deposit. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 44TH AVENUE have any available units?
5611 44TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 44TH AVENUE have?
Some of 5611 44TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 44TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5611 44TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 44TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 44TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5611 44TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5611 44TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5611 44TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 44TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 44TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5611 44TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5611 44TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5611 44TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 44TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 44TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
