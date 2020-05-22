5611 44TH AVENUE

Amenities

Immediate possession! 4 level town in the Arts District. Hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters, 42 in. cabinets & black appliances. Each bedroom has a private bath! Owner suite, full bath, Studio, laundry & exit to roof deck on 4th level. Zoned HVAC. Amenity loaded Art District community featuring gym, pool & more! Walking distance to clothing store, nail salon, Tara Thai, Spice 6 Modern Indian, Chipoltle's Franklins, Vigilante Coffee Shop, BusBoys & Poets & Metro station. Within 1-2 miles Streetcar 82 Brewing Co, Pizzeria Paradiso, Three Brothers, Blandensburg Waterfront Park & Magruder Park. Also nearby, Whole Foods, Safeway & Wegmans. You can take the shuttle from the Art District to the Mall, and Metro station. Ideal for staff or faculty, minutes to the University of Maryland. Remodeled Mall at Prince Georges. Close to it the heart of Hyattsville - Pets case by case. $400 Non Refundable deposit. Must see!