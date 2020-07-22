Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool pool table

This beautiful, light-filled end unit townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on two floors. It has an open floor plan with great light and 1,690 sf. There are hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, a gas fireplace in the living room area, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan and chandelier on the main level. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, beautiful wood cabinets, granite counters and GE Profile stainless steel appliances, including a double-door refrigerator with outside water dispenser. The 3 bedrooms upstairs include a Master Bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and separate, walk-in shower. The laundry area with front-loading washer and dryer is on the 2nd floor. Parking is included in the rental price.Welcome to 5606 Baltimore Avenue, built by EYA in 2007, just two miles from DC and within two miles of two Metro stations. It is located in the Arts District in historic downtown Hyattsville. 5606 Baltimore is part of a Home Owners Association with amenities that include access to the Lustine Center with its billiards area, fitness center, art gallery, juice bar, as well as two tot playgrounds and a recently-opened, outdoor swimming pool with adjoining changing rooms. It is situated just a block from the Town Center with its restaurants -- including Busboys & Poets & Chipotle -- the Yes! Organic Market, and other retail shops and amenities. The Prince George~s METRO, serving the Green & Yellow lines, is approximately 1.5 miles away. With METRO, the Marc train, and bus lines nearby, you have easy access to the best of the Washington Area