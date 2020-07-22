All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated January 25 2020

5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE

5606 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
This beautiful, light-filled end unit townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on two floors. It has an open floor plan with great light and 1,690 sf. There are hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, a gas fireplace in the living room area, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan and chandelier on the main level. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, beautiful wood cabinets, granite counters and GE Profile stainless steel appliances, including a double-door refrigerator with outside water dispenser. The 3 bedrooms upstairs include a Master Bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and separate, walk-in shower. The laundry area with front-loading washer and dryer is on the 2nd floor. Parking is included in the rental price.Welcome to 5606 Baltimore Avenue, built by EYA in 2007, just two miles from DC and within two miles of two Metro stations. It is located in the Arts District in historic downtown Hyattsville. 5606 Baltimore is part of a Home Owners Association with amenities that include access to the Lustine Center with its billiards area, fitness center, art gallery, juice bar, as well as two tot playgrounds and a recently-opened, outdoor swimming pool with adjoining changing rooms. It is situated just a block from the Town Center with its restaurants -- including Busboys & Poets & Chipotle -- the Yes! Organic Market, and other retail shops and amenities. The Prince George~s METRO, serving the Green & Yellow lines, is approximately 1.5 miles away. With METRO, the Marc train, and bus lines nearby, you have easy access to the best of the Washington Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 BALTIMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
