4112 Queensbury Rd 3

4112 Queensbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Queensbury Road, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MD Property - Property Id: 56479

Newly renovated a spacious apartment available for Rent. It is a perfect for Students, Car Free Commuters and Working Class Families.

Apartment is located near University of Maryland, close by PG Plaza Metro station (Green Line Metro) and few miles off from Union Station, Washington DC. This unit is located on 2nd floor of the multi-tenant building.

Floor Plan:
* Living Room
* Dinning Area
* Kitchen
* Bedroom
* Den
* Bathroom
Appliances: Kitchen Exhaust Fan, Disposal, Gas Range/Oven, Smoke Detector, Cable Prewire, Street side Parking, Common backyard for play area

Amenities:
* Water Included in rent
* Hot Water Included in rent
* City Sewer Included in rent
* Central Heating Included in rent (during winter months)
* Private Trash Pickup
* Gated Entry

To begin application process, Text us your Email address and/or Phone to receive application.

PS: We have very good response from applicants so don't wait.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56479
Property Id 56479

(RLNE5756728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

