4112 Queensbury Rd 3

Newly renovated a spacious apartment available for Rent. It is a perfect for Students, Car Free Commuters and Working Class Families.
Apartment is located near University of Maryland, close by PG Plaza Metro station (Green Line Metro) and few miles off from Union Station, Washington DC. This unit is located on 2nd floor of the multi-tenant building.
Floor Plan:
* Living Room
* Dinning Area
* Kitchen
* Bedroom
* Den
* Bathroom
Appliances: Kitchen Exhaust Fan, Disposal, Gas Range/Oven, Smoke Detector, Cable Prewire, Street side Parking, Common backyard for play area
Amenities:
* Water Included in rent
* Hot Water Included in rent
* City Sewer Included in rent
* Central Heating Included in rent (during winter months)
* Private Trash Pickup
* Gated Entry
