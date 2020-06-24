4112 Queensbury Rd 3

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MD Property - Property Id: 56479



Newly renovated a spacious apartment available for Rent. It is a perfect for Students, Car Free Commuters and Working Class Families.



Apartment is located near University of Maryland, close by PG Plaza Metro station (Green Line Metro) and few miles off from Union Station, Washington DC. This unit is located on 2nd floor of the multi-tenant building.



Floor Plan:

* Living Room

* Dinning Area

* Kitchen

* Bedroom

* Den

* Bathroom

Appliances: Kitchen Exhaust Fan, Disposal, Gas Range/Oven, Smoke Detector, Cable Prewire, Street side Parking, Common backyard for play area



Amenities:

* Water Included in rent

* Hot Water Included in rent

* City Sewer Included in rent

* Central Heating Included in rent (during winter months)

* Private Trash Pickup

* Gated Entry



To begin application process, Text us your Email address and/or Phone to receive application.



PS: We have very good response from applicants so don't wait.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56479

Property Id 56479



(RLNE5756728)