Hyattsville, MD
4104 Queensbury Rd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4104 Queensbury Rd

4104 Queensbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Queensbury Road, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Hyattsville!
3 blocks to PG metro station, Starbucks, Safeway, and shopping and great neighborhood. Close to downtown DC.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Central heat and air
- 1 assigned off street parking spot
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water included in the monthly rent
- Cats only. No dogs

Available Now!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5432494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Queensbury Rd have any available units?
4104 Queensbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Queensbury Rd have?
Some of 4104 Queensbury Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Queensbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Queensbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Queensbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Queensbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Queensbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Queensbury Rd offers parking.
Does 4104 Queensbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Queensbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Queensbury Rd have a pool?
No, 4104 Queensbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Queensbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 4104 Queensbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Queensbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Queensbury Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

