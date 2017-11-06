4104 Queensbury Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Hyattsville!

3 blocks to PG metro station, Starbucks, Safeway, and shopping and great neighborhood. Close to downtown DC.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Central heat and air

- 1 assigned off street parking spot

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water included in the monthly rent

- Cats only. No dogs



Available Now!



No Dogs Allowed



