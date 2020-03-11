3914 ONEIDA PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet, sunlit cape cod on a large lot on a quiet street in a great location. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, fresh paint, hardwood floors, charming fireplace in the living room, large fully fenced rear yard for entertaining, screened-in front porch, and basement with lots of storage. There is detached garage with additional parking in the driveway. Super convenient Hyattsville location close to major commuter routes, Metro, local universities, restaurants, shopping and wonderful nightlife. Vouchers accepted. Minimum 600 credit score required.