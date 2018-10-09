3412 Purdue St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, all appliances including a built-in microwave and plenty of counter/cabinet space! The 2 large bedrooms have plenty of closet space and share a full hall bath and additional linen closet with additional storage and entryway to sunroom! The top floor features 2 additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings and a full hall bath with updated vanity. Basement level has two additional rooms with great storage space and a secondary kitchen and laundry room. Parking includes a long driveway area with plenty of street parking!



Local park with pond nearby and plenty of shopping nearby!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5818282)