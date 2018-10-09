All apartments in Hyattsville
3412 Purdue St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3412 Purdue St

3412 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD 20783

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, all appliances including a built-in microwave and plenty of counter/cabinet space! The 2 large bedrooms have plenty of closet space and share a full hall bath and additional linen closet with additional storage and entryway to sunroom! The top floor features 2 additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings and a full hall bath with updated vanity. Basement level has two additional rooms with great storage space and a secondary kitchen and laundry room. Parking includes a long driveway area with plenty of street parking!

Local park with pond nearby and plenty of shopping nearby!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5818282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Purdue St have any available units?
3412 Purdue St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Purdue St have?
Some of 3412 Purdue St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Purdue St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Purdue St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Purdue St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Purdue St is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Purdue St offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Purdue St does offer parking.
Does 3412 Purdue St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Purdue St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Purdue St have a pool?
No, 3412 Purdue St does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Purdue St have accessible units?
No, 3412 Purdue St does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Purdue St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Purdue St does not have units with dishwashers.
