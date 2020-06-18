3322 TRIBUNE COURT

Amenities

Like NEW- Urban meets suburban. Here's your opportunity to live in the sought after Editors Park community. Come see this expansive luxurious townhome-condominium (PICASSO model) with all the bells and whistles. Entertain in style with your Gourmet Kitchen that opens to a gorgeous Family Room and Dining Room. This home bolsters 2600 square feet of living space and is larger than many single family homes. Lovely fireplace, sun drenched spacious Master Suite and large family room. Beautiful hardwood floors, a Chef's dream kitchen and large open windows that allow plenty of natural sunlight. This home is in the sought after community of Editors Park and is situated 5 minutes from metro transportation, shopping and more! Brand new Whole Foods grocery store is a 5 minute or less drive. Within minutes of new restaurants, art district of Hyattsville and so much more! Central vacuum system ($2K+ value) MUST SEE.