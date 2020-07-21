18330 NEW CUT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Your private retreat awaits! This home is situated on over 12 acres with wildlife, streams, and beautiful woodlands. The owner lives on the adjacent property so he will provide lawn maintenance at no charge. The interior is contemporary with exposed brick an open kitchen, massive wood ceiling beams and hardwood floors. This home was just recently remodeled and repainted, and professionally cleaned. All the bathrooms have been updated, floors refinished, and new paint throughout. There is a 2-story family room and huge windows for enjoying the scenery. The owner also added an extensive lighting package inside and a new huge exterior patio and fire-pit. This home is absolutely beautiful and won't disappoint. I will post a video tour for those of you unable to see the home in person so please contact me for that link