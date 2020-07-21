All apartments in Howard County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

18330 NEW CUT ROAD

18330 New Cut Road · No Longer Available
Location

18330 New Cut Road, Howard County, MD 21771

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your private retreat awaits! This home is situated on over 12 acres with wildlife, streams, and beautiful woodlands. The owner lives on the adjacent property so he will provide lawn maintenance at no charge. The interior is contemporary with exposed brick an open kitchen, massive wood ceiling beams and hardwood floors. This home was just recently remodeled and repainted, and professionally cleaned. All the bathrooms have been updated, floors refinished, and new paint throughout. There is a 2-story family room and huge windows for enjoying the scenery. The owner also added an extensive lighting package inside and a new huge exterior patio and fire-pit. This home is absolutely beautiful and won't disappoint. I will post a video tour for those of you unable to see the home in person so please contact me for that link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have any available units?
18330 NEW CUT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
What amenities does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have?
Some of 18330 NEW CUT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18330 NEW CUT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18330 NEW CUT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18330 NEW CUT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howard County.
Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD offers parking.
Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have a pool?
No, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18330 NEW CUT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18330 NEW CUT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
