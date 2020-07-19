All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 Afton St.

2701 Afton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Afton Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2701 Afton St. Available 03/16/19 Fully Renovated 3BR/1.5BA Duplex in Temple HIlls, MD - Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Full an 1/2 Bathroom Duplex in Temple Hills, MD. Features 1st floor with new carpeting and rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with great open floor plan, bath, and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. Updated Kitchen features new cabinets, tiled breakfast bar, updated countertops and all appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. 2nd floor has rich hardwood flooring throughout 2 dining room/sunroom area, 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Spacious fenced in front/side and backyard with patio and deck for entertaining. Home also has a detached storage shed. House is on corner lot, new energy efficient windows/doors, updated a/c, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and recessed lighting, and optional alarm system!

Pets considered with an additional Pet Deposit!!

Contact Tiffany at (301) 789-6991 details or to schedule an appointment or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE2734577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Afton St. have any available units?
2701 Afton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2701 Afton St. have?
Some of 2701 Afton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Afton St. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Afton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Afton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Afton St. is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Afton St. offer parking?
No, 2701 Afton St. does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Afton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Afton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Afton St. have a pool?
No, 2701 Afton St. does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Afton St. have accessible units?
No, 2701 Afton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Afton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Afton St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Afton St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2701 Afton St. has units with air conditioning.
