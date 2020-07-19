Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2701 Afton St. Available 03/16/19 Fully Renovated 3BR/1.5BA Duplex in Temple HIlls, MD - Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Full an 1/2 Bathroom Duplex in Temple Hills, MD. Features 1st floor with new carpeting and rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with great open floor plan, bath, and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. Updated Kitchen features new cabinets, tiled breakfast bar, updated countertops and all appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. 2nd floor has rich hardwood flooring throughout 2 dining room/sunroom area, 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Spacious fenced in front/side and backyard with patio and deck for entertaining. Home also has a detached storage shed. House is on corner lot, new energy efficient windows/doors, updated a/c, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and recessed lighting, and optional alarm system!



Pets considered with an additional Pet Deposit!!



Contact Tiffany at (301) 789-6991 details or to schedule an appointment or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE2734577)