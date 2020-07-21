All apartments in Harford County
4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD
4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD

4331 Harford Creamery Road · No Longer Available
Location

4331 Harford Creamery Road, Harford County, MD 21161

Large beautiful rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, large living room with fire place, nice size kitchen and separate dining room. Deep Freezer in basement to stay locked unless tenant wishes to purchase freezer inexpensively and assume risk as it is their item. Current Fios to stay activated in owner's account name and not to be tampered with as there are outside only security cameras. Tenant will have to setup a separate account with Verizon should they wish to have their own Fios access. No modifying or painting floors or walls. No access to large 24x24 garage shed. Tenants have access to 10x20 shed out at back of property and attached garage on house. Owner will give 24 hour notice for drop -ins and access to shed/repairs/maintenance. Wood racks and generator that are outside will be moved by owner in fall/winter of 2019. Not for tenants use. Roof and master bedroom repairs to be completed within 6 months to 1 year. Rental insurance is required from the tenants No pool other than small kiddie pool to be put on premises. No pets. No cutting down existing trees. Downspout extensions must remain on gutters and in current locations. Access to home for required maintenance of air conditioning/heating system, plumbing,water treatment and de/winterization of hose bibs 2x annually. Yard and flower beds must be maintained or landscaping charges will be assesed to have yard and flower bed cared for. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must remain at top of basement stairs, kitchen, hallway, and garage. Property maintenance to replace these will be done should alarm go off or at years as per unit's life expectation. Garbage acct to be setup and paid for by tenant responsibility.Call Ishani Husker today to view this rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have any available units?
4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
What amenities does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have?
Some of 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harford County.
Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD offers parking.
Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD has a pool.
Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
