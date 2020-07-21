4331 HARFORD CREAMERY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large beautiful rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, large living room with fire place, nice size kitchen and separate dining room. Deep Freezer in basement to stay locked unless tenant wishes to purchase freezer inexpensively and assume risk as it is their item. Current Fios to stay activated in owner's account name and not to be tampered with as there are outside only security cameras. Tenant will have to setup a separate account with Verizon should they wish to have their own Fios access. No modifying or painting floors or walls. No access to large 24x24 garage shed. Tenants have access to 10x20 shed out at back of property and attached garage on house. Owner will give 24 hour notice for drop -ins and access to shed/repairs/maintenance. Wood racks and generator that are outside will be moved by owner in fall/winter of 2019. Not for tenants use. Roof and master bedroom repairs to be completed within 6 months to 1 year. Rental insurance is required from the tenants No pool other than small kiddie pool to be put on premises. No pets. No cutting down existing trees. Downspout extensions must remain on gutters and in current locations. Access to home for required maintenance of air conditioning/heating system, plumbing,water treatment and de/winterization of hose bibs 2x annually. Yard and flower beds must be maintained or landscaping charges will be assesed to have yard and flower bed cared for. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must remain at top of basement stairs, kitchen, hallway, and garage. Property maintenance to replace these will be done should alarm go off or at years as per unit's life expectation. Garbage acct to be setup and paid for by tenant responsibility.Call Ishani Husker today to view this rental property.