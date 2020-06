Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 level renovated town house with 3 BRs and 3& 1/2 BAs. In sought after Greenbrook. Cathedral ceilings in living and Master Bath, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Deck in the rear and a front load attached garage in front. Ample parking in driveway an easy access to shopping and B/W Parkway. Available August 1. Long term lease available.