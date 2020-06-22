7810 Hanover Pkwy Apt 203

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This adorable condo FOR 2 PEOPLE is ready to go! Boasts of hardwood floors all throughout, spacious walk-in closets, great layout kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with a tub in between.



Full size washer & dryer located off side of kitchen. Great balcony over looking greenery.



Outdoor property offers jogging path and close to Greenway Center and Greenbelt Park A great spacious place for anyone, don't miss out!Being in the Prince Georges County School District, the nearest schools are Magnolia Elementary School, Greenbelt Middle School and Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Restaurants and interstate malls are only minutes away.



This one will go quickly in this condition and price!