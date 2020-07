Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

***** Please note that tenant has to pay $675 monthly condo fee in addition to $1600 rent *******NO PETS, SMOKING. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY MUST. Potential tenants needs to have their realestate agent to show the property. Listing agent doesn't entertain any calls unless the tenant submits proof of income and previous rent payment history to the agent prior to requesting a showing.