7706 HANOVER PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated ground level 1 BR, 1BA condo in Greenbriar. Entire condo has new carpet. New Kitchen w/Espresso cabinets, granite counter-tops, and new kitchen appliances. Large size living room w/recess lights and French doors leading to private enclosed space for office or den. Good size MBR w/walk-in-closet, New bathroom. Close to public transportation, amenities, shopping, beltway, BW parkway, Greenbelt metro, UMD, NASA, Hospital, DC and several major routes. Shows Well. Utilities (Water & Electric included in rent). Listing Agent related to the Owner *** No PETS, No SMOKING ***** ++++++ 670 or higher credit score, 55K min income requirement and Unit is not in any voucher program. Good rental history must +++++++ ******* PLEASE DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT IN THE AD FOR SHOWINGS. PLEASE GET YOUR REALTOR/AGENT FOR SHOWING **