7706 HANOVER PARKWAY

Amenities
Renovated ground level 1 BR, 1BA condo in Greenbriar. Entire condo has new carpet. New Kitchen w/Espresso cabinets, granite counter-tops, and new kitchen appliances. Large size living room w/recess lights and French doors leading to private enclosed space for office or den. Good size MBR w/walk-in-closet, New bathroom. Close to public transportation, amenities, shopping, beltway, BW parkway, Greenbelt metro, UMD, NASA, Hospital, DC and several major routes. Shows Well. Utilities (Water & Electric included in rent). Listing Agent related to the Owner *** No PETS, No SMOKING ***** ++++++ 670 or higher credit score, 55K min income requirement and Unit is not in any voucher program. Good rental history must +++++++ ******* PLEASE DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT IN THE AD FOR SHOWINGS. PLEASE GET YOUR REALTOR/AGENT FOR SHOWING **