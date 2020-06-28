All apartments in Greenbelt
7682 MANDAN ROAD
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:07 PM

7682 MANDAN ROAD

7682 Mandan Road · No Longer Available
Location

7682 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained and move-in ready. This home is freshly painted and features maple floors on the main level, separate dining room/living room, family room on the lower level and a walkout basement with access to the recently updated brick patio area with a fenced-off backyard. Master bedroom also features vanity and lots of closet space. Great location close to major commuter routes, school & Shopping. No Pets. No Smoking. ***No showings allowed before the Open House on 9/15 between 1-3pm***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7682 MANDAN ROAD have any available units?
7682 MANDAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7682 MANDAN ROAD have?
Some of 7682 MANDAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7682 MANDAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7682 MANDAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7682 MANDAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7682 MANDAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 7682 MANDAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 7682 MANDAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7682 MANDAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7682 MANDAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7682 MANDAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7682 MANDAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7682 MANDAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7682 MANDAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7682 MANDAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7682 MANDAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
