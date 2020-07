Amenities

Only show after 4:30pm-7pm.! Owner request, No Pets Policy, must have good credit score.Quaint town home located in the Green Holly Woods community. This unit offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms. A family room with a fireplace. Newer item includes: oven, microwave, dishwasher, master bath, newer flooring on the main and basement levels in 2019. Four newer windows on the upper level and much more!