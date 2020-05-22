7273 S ORA COURT

Amenities
SUN-FILLED, 3 Bedroom Rental Opportunity in Greenbelt! This amazing home is a MUST SEE! You will not be disappointed. Are you looking for a sun-filled, spacious townhome with 3 (or Possibly 4) Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms, 1 half bathrooms, STOP! Look no further ... You Have Found Your Home!!! Rear of home with relaxing views, separate dining area, a huge, eat-in kitchen with Newer appliances, newly installed granite countertops, a spacious Master Bedroom with nice closet space, private Master Bathroom, fireplace, an attached garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat, hardwood floors, lots of closet space, storage, private backyard, community playground, near stores, shops, metro within minutes, near 495, 295, just minutes to DC & more! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!! Schedule an appointment today ... do not delay!!!Must See! Gorgeous 3 Level Townhouse .