Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
7273 S ORA COURT
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

7273 S ORA COURT

7273 South Ora Court · No Longer Available
Location

7273 South Ora Court, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
SUN-FILLED, 3 Bedroom Rental Opportunity in Greenbelt! This amazing home is a MUST SEE! You will not be disappointed. Are you looking for a sun-filled, spacious townhome with 3 (or Possibly 4) Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms, 1 half bathrooms, STOP! Look no further ... You Have Found Your Home!!! Rear of home with relaxing views, separate dining area, a huge, eat-in kitchen with Newer appliances, newly installed granite countertops, a spacious Master Bedroom with nice closet space, private Master Bathroom, fireplace, an attached garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat, hardwood floors, lots of closet space, storage, private backyard, community playground, near stores, shops, metro within minutes, near 495, 295, just minutes to DC & more! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!! Schedule an appointment today ... do not delay!!!Must See! Gorgeous 3 Level Townhouse .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7273 S ORA COURT have any available units?
7273 S ORA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7273 S ORA COURT have?
Some of 7273 S ORA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7273 S ORA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7273 S ORA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7273 S ORA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7273 S ORA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 7273 S ORA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7273 S ORA COURT offers parking.
Does 7273 S ORA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7273 S ORA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7273 S ORA COURT have a pool?
No, 7273 S ORA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7273 S ORA COURT have accessible units?
No, 7273 S ORA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7273 S ORA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7273 S ORA COURT has units with dishwashers.
