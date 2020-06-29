All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

6958 HANOVER PARKWAY

6958 Hanover Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6958 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated ground one level 2BR, 1BA condo in Hunting Ridge. Entire condo has gleaming H/W floors.New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter, back splash, ceramic tiles, SS appliances. Large size living room w/moldings, recess lights and patio door leading to private backyard space. Good size MBR w/walk-in-closet, New bath room w/upgraded accessories. New washer & dryer in the condo. Close to public transportation, amenities, shopping, beltway, BW parkway, Greenbelt metro, UMD, NASA, Hospital, DC and several major routes. Shows Well . $250 Extra for Utilities. Listing Agent related to the Owner *** No PETS, Smoking ***** ++++++ Good rental history must +++++++ ******* PLEASE DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT IN THE AD FOR SHOWINGS. PLEASE GET YOUR REALTOR/AGENT FOR SHOWING **********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY have any available units?
6958 HANOVER PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY have?
Some of 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6958 HANOVER PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6958 HANOVER PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
