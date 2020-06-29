6958 HANOVER PARKWAY

Amenities

Renovated ground one level 2BR, 1BA condo in Hunting Ridge. Entire condo has gleaming H/W floors.New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter, back splash, ceramic tiles, SS appliances. Large size living room w/moldings, recess lights and patio door leading to private backyard space. Good size MBR w/walk-in-closet, New bath room w/upgraded accessories. New washer & dryer in the condo. Close to public transportation, amenities, shopping, beltway, BW parkway, Greenbelt metro, UMD, NASA, Hospital, DC and several major routes. Shows Well . $250 Extra for Utilities. Listing Agent related to the Owner *** No PETS, Smoking ***** ++++++ Good rental history must +++++++ ******* PLEASE DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT IN THE AD FOR SHOWINGS. PLEASE GET YOUR REALTOR/AGENT FOR SHOWING **********