6940 Hanover Parkway

This condo with "ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED" is in the desired neighborhood of Hunting Ridge. In excellent condition with eat-in-kitchen, ceramic tile, and granite counters, newly renovated bathrooms, remote accessible front door lock, full size front loading washer/ dryer, kitchen water purifrier and cable ready. The living room has sliding glass doors leading to a fenced patio providing nice privacy. Across the street from Schrom Park with trails for walking and biking, 2 blocks from a dog park and near a bus stop for easy transportation. Easy access to Rt. 193, Rt. 495 and the B/W Parkway,15 minutes to the College Park Metro and University of Maryland. Variety of shopping and restaurants nearby. Dogs under 25lbs. considered on a case to case basis with deposit. Good credit and rental history and for more information including rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614